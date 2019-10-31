City of Bend and Oregon Department of Transportation Join Forces to Clean Parkway Median; Expect Lane Closures at Night

The City of Bend Streets and Operations Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be working together, combining crews and equipment, to clean-up the parkway median. Work will start near Colorado Avenue and extend approximately four miles to the north, to the Cascade Village Shopping Center, over the course of seven nights.

Work will require closures of the lanes closest to the median, but one lane of traffic each direction will remain open during the work. Work will start at 7 p.m. and end around 6 a.m. the following mornings.

Work will occur on the nights of:

Monday, November 4

Tuesday, November 5

Wednesday, November 6

Thursday, November 7

Tuesday, November 12

Wednesday, November 13

Thursday, November 14

“This joint effort with City of Bend and ODOT is a continuation of a similar parkway median clean-up we did in May of 2018 between Murphy Road and Colorado Avenue,” said Bend Streets and Operations Director David Abbas. “We are cleaning up vegetation, debris and sanding rock that has accumulated within the median over the years for improved visibility, safety and maintenance.”

Please use caution when driving in a work zone.

