City of Bend COVID-19 Emergency Provisions

The City of Bend is taking steps to limit exposure to and spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). In support of state and federal guidelines for social distancing, the City has cancelled meetings, has encouraged employees to telework, is closing public access to City facilities, and is providing some ability to help local businesses impacted by this pandemic.

At the March 18 Council meeting, Councilors ratified an order declaring a local state of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows more flexibility and authorization for the City Manager to buy safety-related goods or services without normal procurement processes and to develop emergency policies regarding the use of sick leave, vacation leave, telecommuting and meeting protocols. These changes will remain in effect for the duration of the emergency.

“An emergency declaration allows the City to not shut off water for those with outstanding bills, ease regulatory processes for businesses having to adapt to these new restrictions, and create support systems for local businesses to help with hardships due to this emergency, and more,” said Mayor Sally Russell.

To further restrict personal interactions in the work place, beginning on Thursday, March 19, all City facilities, excluding the main Police Department lobby, will be closed to the public.

Staff can continue working inside these buildings to provide services.

“We’ve closed City facilities to the public but that doesn’t mean we’re shutting down operations. Work is still happening,” said City Manager Eric King. “We are restricting our customer facing functions to keep everyone safe and minimize interactions with the public.”

During this emergency:

The Bend Police Department will be triaging access to the lobby. Staff will be at the front office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., however, Police ask community members to first call by phone prior to visiting. Options will be posted at the facility. Non-emergencies should call 541-693-6911.

Bend Municipal Court sessions are cancelled. Court clerks will be available only by phone. To contact the court clerks, call 541-388-5572 and press 9 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for any questions about appearances or concerns about court payments. Pleas may be entered in writing by mail or by using the 24-hour drop box. Forms are available in the Municipal Court entrance at 555 NE 15th St. and on our website at www.bendoregon.gov/municipalcourt

Utility Billing offices are closed to the public but customer service is available by phone. Customers wishing to pay a utility bill at the downtown Utility Billing location (639 NW Franklin Ave.) are encouraged to make electronic payments if possible. To make your payment:

Use Interactive Voice Response phone payment 541-388-5515.

Call Customer Service at 541-388-5515 during regular office hours.

Visit the website and make online payments.

Send questions to be utilitiesonline@bendoregon.gov. Staff will respond within 2 business days.

Use the drop box located on the Wall Street side of City Hall, 710 NW Wall St. Checks or money orders only.

Utility customers can contact the Utilities Annex (62975 NE Boyd Acres Road) can call 541-317-3000 (option #2).

Community Development customers who are accustomed to visiting the permit counter are instead encouraged to call 541-323-8551 or email permitcenter@bendoregon.gov for help. Application fees can be paid online via the “Services” link at www.bendoregon.gov.

The City Manager’s Office can be reached at 541-388-5505 or citymanager@bendoregon.gov. Calls and messages will be returned in 24 hours, Monday through Friday.