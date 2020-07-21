City of Bend Issues Order Discouraging Tourist Travel

The City of Bend issued an administrative order discouraging travel to Bend that will last through September 7, 2020.

City Manager Eric King issued the order at the direction of City Council, which was given as the result of discussions during the July 15 City Council meeting. The order is intended to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the Bend community. Under this order:

Travel to Bend for recreational, discretionary or vacation purposes is strongly discouraged and should be avoided through these critical summer months.

All stays in Bend at hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, RV parks, short-term rentals and all other temporary lodging facilities that have not commenced as of the effective date of this order are highly discouraged, unless for reasons of health, safety or employment, or other permitted essential travel.

As of the date of this Order, operators of temporary lodging facilities are strongly requested to refrain from booking any new reservations for tourist or vacation accommodation, and only book reservations needed for health, safety or employment or other permitted essential travel.

This order does not apply to reservations for stays longer than 30 days or residential stays of any length for people without permanent homes who are staying at a lodging facility through a voucher or other program.

As part of Council direction, the order will be shared with Visit Bend, the local tourism promotion agency.

The order goes into effect immediately and will be ratified by Council at its next meeting. Read the full administrative order here.

bendoregon.gov