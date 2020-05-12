City of Redmond to Hold Virtual Open House to Discuss City Transportation Plan

The City of Redmond is updating its Transportation System Plan (TSP) and seeks citizen comments. A Virtual Open House has been created on the TSP website, RedmondTSP.com. This open house will be live through May 21. Visit RedmondTSP.com to learn about the TSP and share your feedback.

“We hope to reach as many people as possible and seek their comments about the city’s Transportation System Plan,” said Deborah McMahon, planning manager. “The Redmond TSP is a critical element of the community and serves all citizens.” City leaders use the TSP to prepare for and manage population growth; guiding public investments; and informing decisions regarding infrastructure improvements. This long-range planning document helps guide the City’s transportation system investments over the next 20 years. We are asking for public feedback on the draft plan and its key projects, policies, and programs.

