City of Redmond Hosts Parks Master Plan Open House

The City of Redmond is in the process of updating its citywide Parks Master Plan. The involvement of Redmond residents plays an important role in guiding the plan and providing direction for how outdoor recreation spaces are connected and developed to add to the community’s livability. A second community meeting is planned to continue the public conversation on the parks master plan.

Monday, June 12 at 4:30pm

Redmond City Hall, Room 208

The Open House content includes:

⦁ Overview of the Master Plan (what it is, why it’s important, what it will do for the city)

⦁ Overview of public process and summary of key feedback to date

⦁ Highlight of existing parks (issues, opportunities, improvements)

⦁ Summary of potential/sample recommendations & strategies to enhance and grow the system

⦁ Next Steps

There will be an upfront powerpoint followed by group discussion on recommendations and priorities.