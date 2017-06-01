City of Redmond Invites Residents to the First in a Series of Neighborhood Public Workshops for Redmond’s Neighborhood Revitalization Project

The City of Redmond is launching its Redmond Neighborhood Revitalization Project study with a series of public workshops. These workshops will examine Redmond neighborhoods to identify site-specific transportation needs and community amenities necessary for revitalization. Revitalization can reduce reliance on the automobile, which provides many community benefits, such as increased public health, reduced transportation costs, and improved air quality. The focus of this project is to identify and develop a detailed plan that will guide the revitalization of the city’s existing neighborhoods.

The first workshop will be held June 7 from 6–8pm at Redmond City Hall, Council Chambers 411 SW 9th Street. Residents are encouraged to attend to give feedback about their neighborhoods.

“As we plan for future development and seek ways to improve existing neighborhoods in Redmond, these types of interactive workshops are invaluable,” states Deborah McMahon, Principal Planner.” The input gained helps us to better understand and identify missing elements and features needed to create vibrant, healthy places desired by our residents.”

The Redmond Neighborhood Revitalization Project study is funded by a grant from the State of Oregon. The goal of the study is to produce a plan to improve Redmond’s transportation choices, access to parks and open spaces, and amenities consistent with the Great Neighborhood Principles contained within the City of Redmond Comprehensive Plan

For more information please contact Deborah McMahon at 541-923-7724 or visit www.redmondneighborhoods.org