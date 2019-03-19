City of Redmond to Remove Dilapidated Buildings from Sam Johnson

City of Redmond Parks Division will be removing several older buildings, identified as structurally unsound, from Sam Johnson Park this week. Special care will be taken to protect the established shade trees. This spring, park crews will improve the site and expand the useable open space available in the park.

The buildings were formerly owned and donated to the City by Oregon State Senator Betsy Johnson. “My parents would be honored to know what Sam Johnson Park has become. A place where you can have a picnic, attend a concert, play with children of all ages and abilities on the playground equipment or simply take a stroll and enjoy the birdsong,” remarks Betsy Johnson. “Although it’s named for my family, it is truly the community’s park.”

Learn more about Sam Johnson Park and other City of Redmond parks at ci.redmond.or.us