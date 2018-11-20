City of Redmond Seeks Residents to Serve on Committees & Commission

Now Accepting Application for 34 Openings

The City of Redmond is actively recruiting residents interested in serving critical roles on city committees and commissions. There are a range of volunteer opportunities to support the economic and community development functions of the City, and to shape the future of the community.

The City is also seeking applications for youth ex-officio positions for all committees. Youth ex-officio positions were established by Mayor George Endicott in 2014 to encourage youth involvement in local government, and to create an opportunity for them to voice their opinions and ideas on how to improve the community.

Vacancies exist on the following committees and commissions:

Airport Committee

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)

3 positions w/term expiring 2022

Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)

6 positions w/term expiring 2022

Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019

Budget Committee

Residency: City Limits & A Registered Voter

2 positions w/terms expiring 2021

Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019

Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee

Residency: NONE

4 positions w/terms expiring 2021 & 2022

Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019

Historic Landmarks Commission

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)

4 positions w/terms expiring 2019, 2021 & 2022

Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019

Housing and Community Development Committee

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (Specific seat requirements)

4 positions w/terms expiring 2022

Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019

Juniper Golf Committee

Residency: None

3 positions w/terms expiring 2022

Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019

Nuisance Appeals Board

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary

2 positions w/terms expiring 2020

Parks Committee

Residency: Redmond School District

3 positions w/terms expiring 2020 & 2022

Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019

Redmond Committee for Art in Public Places

Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019

Urban Area Planning Commission

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)

3 positions w/term expiring 2022

Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019

Committee and commission applications are available online at www.ci.redmond.or.us/government.commissions-committees, via email on request, or may also be obtained at Redmond City Hall at 411 SW 9th Street. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled.

For more information, please contact Kelly Morse, City Recorder 541-923-7751. To learn more about the City of Redmond’s commissions and committees please visit our website at www.ci.redmond.or.us.