City of Redmond Seeks Residents to Serve on Committees & Commission

Now Accepting Application for 34 Openings
The City of Redmond is actively recruiting residents interested in serving critical roles on city committees and commissions. There are a range of volunteer opportunities to support the economic and community development functions of the City, and to shape the future of the community.
The City is also seeking applications for youth ex-officio positions for all committees. Youth ex-officio positions were established by Mayor George Endicott in 2014 to encourage youth involvement in local government, and to create an opportunity for them to voice their opinions and ideas on how to improve the community.
Vacancies exist on the following committees and commissions:
Airport Committee
Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)
3 positions w/term expiring 2022
Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)
6 positions w/term expiring 2022
Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019
Budget Committee
Residency: City Limits & A Registered Voter
2 positions w/terms expiring 2021
Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019
Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee
Residency: NONE
4 positions w/terms expiring 2021 & 2022
Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019
Historic Landmarks Commission
Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)
4 positions w/terms expiring 2019, 2021 & 2022
Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019
Housing and Community Development Committee
Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (Specific seat requirements)
4 positions w/terms expiring 2022
Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019
Juniper Golf Committee
Residency: None
3 positions w/terms expiring 2022
Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019
Nuisance Appeals Board
Residency: Urban Growth Boundary
2 positions w/terms expiring 2020
Parks Committee
Residency: Redmond School District
3 positions w/terms expiring 2020 & 2022
Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019
Redmond Committee for Art in Public Places
Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019
Urban Area Planning Commission
Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)
3 positions w/term expiring 2022
Youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2019
Committee and commission applications are available online at www.ci.redmond.or.us/government.commissions-committees, via email on request, or may also be obtained at Redmond City Hall at 411 SW 9th Street. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled.
For more information, please contact Kelly Morse, City Recorder 541-923-7751. To learn more about the City of Redmond’s commissions and committees please visit our website at www.ci.redmond.or.us.