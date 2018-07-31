City Seeking Applicants for Bend Economic Development Advisory Board

The City of Bend is looking for interested citizens to fill two three-year appointments and two alternate positions on the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board (BEDAB).

Applicants must be residents of City of Bend and represent a local business or industry. Current BEDAB members include representatives from real estate, finance, aerospace, insurance and utilities.

The BEDAB provides a private sector perspective in advising the Bend City Council on topics related to business development and economic growth. The board is also charged with aiding in the organization of City economic development resources, facilitating entrepreneurial support between community organizations, and oversight of existing City agreements with Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) and Visit Bend.

Committee members are appointed for three-year terms. The BEDAB meets at least once monthly for two hours and applicants should be able to accommodate attending these meetings, often during business hours.

Interested individuals must complete an application. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018. Applications will be reviewed and candidates may be interviewed in early to mid-September.

For more information on serving on the committee, please contact Ben Hemson, Business Advocate, at 541-388-5529 or bhemson@bendoregon.gov.