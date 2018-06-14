Clean USA Power, Inc. Named as Finalist for 2018 SEPA Power Player Change Agent of the Year Award

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) has announced Clean USA Power, Inc. as a finalist in the Change Agent of the Year for the 2018 SEPA Power Players Awards. Clean USA Power Inc. is being recognized for challenging of forward-thinking private investors to step up and replicate the infill real estate model to progress the renewable energy revolution.

The SEPA Power Players Awards are the premier industry accolade that honor utilities, their industry partners, and individual thought leaders providing the vision, models and momentum for the electric power industry’s smart transition to a clean, modern energy future. Awards are given in seven categories: Investor Owned, Public Power Utility and Electric Co-op of the Year; and Innovative Partner, Power Player, Change Agent and Visionary of the Year.

This year’s finalists were chosen from a field of 43 nominations. Winners will be announced in mid-June. All winners and finalists will be honored at a gala dinner set for Tuesday, July 10, in Washington, D.C., as part of SEPA’s Grid Evolution Summit. Sports legend and energy entrepreneur Dusty Baker will keynote the event.

“The Power Players Awards underline the fact that the transition in our industry is being driven not only by technology, but by cross-industry innovation, partnerships and collaboration,” said SEPA President and CEO Julia Hamm. “Those stories are the ones that often fly under the media radar. Organization such as Clean USA Power Inc. are focused on ensuring this transition benefits customers, the grid and the economic development of their communities.

“At Clean USA Power, we are passionate about the renewable energy revolution. We are positioned at the head of the transition from antiquated modes of power like oil, gas and coal, to new, clean, sustainable power sources like wind and solar. We are real estate professionals, so through real estate, we can make our biggest impact.”