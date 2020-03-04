CMS: their pros and cons; their types

CMS is getting more commonplace when creating a site. Is this a sign of the high quality of the final result, or is the reason behind the popularity of CMS not that pleasant? Which CMS type do you have to choose? It is easier to seek the truth when all the pros and cons are weighed.

https://kinsta.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/content-management-system-2.png

In a nutshell, CMS (Content Management System) is a system of creating and managing the content of a site. Thanks to CMS, there is no need to include programmers in your staff, spend huge sums on the development of individual projects. CMS provides you with the templates that you can customize.

According to statistics, 86% of all CMS sites are created free of charge. This is facilitated by a huge number of all sorts of themes, plugins, which will be enough to satisfy basic requests regarding the appearance and functionality of the site. But if you want to go beyond the public template, you will still have to pay for a couple of additional features.

The main advantages of CMS

It is easy to create and administer CMS. In order to work with such an engine, one does not need to know the programming language, to seek a narrow specialist. You can learn the basics yourself and create your own site just in a couple of days.

It is affordable for everyone. Even if you spend something on a couple of specific plugins, it still comes out cheaper than if you order an individual project from a developer.

They are versatile. With the help of a system of content creation and management, it is possible to create an online store, a business site, a blog.

https://webcradle.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/process.jpg

The negative side of the CMS.

Excessive functionality sometimes creates a server load, which reduces the website load time. And if your brainchild also has a complex structure, then get ready for endless failures.

Search engine troubles. This does not mean that you will not be able to climb to the top, but you will have to make considerable efforts.

It’s not that safe. Not every person can hack such a resource, but the internal structure of the site is open for public inspection, and this greatly simplifies the hacker’s job.

No matter how hard you try, your site will still be similar to someone else’s. Your design, functionality is limited by existing templates.

CMS types

Let’s move on to the list of popular CMS types:

WordPress is a free CMS. Originally created for blog sites. Due to its simplicity and functionality, it has gained enormous popularity. Now, this system is used for sites of various types.

Joomla is a free CMS. It’s vivid and comfortable, practical, and functional. It has a clear interface, and the developer provides constant updates.

The program is freely distributed and is equipped with a functional development environment. With it, you will create all kinds of web resources, and it will be easy to edit data.

1C Bitrix is a paid one. This CMS was created by the developers of the famous 1C. It has various editions. The cost can vary significantly depending on the functional content of the software.

OpenCart is free of charge. Its efficiency and functionality have made it popular for online stores.

And other equally useful and practical CMS (Magento, NetCat, phpBB, etc.).

It is also worth mentioning that free products are not inferior in quality to paid programs. It’s often the other way around! In most cases, free CMS is much more efficient and productive.

To conclude

CMS is the best option for starting a business.