Steve Redman and Hong Wolfe, co-owners of Windermere Willamette Valley and Windermere Central Oregon, have announced the acquisition of Windermere West Coast Properties in Newport, Oregon. The Redman & Wolfe real estate group of companies has 125 brokers in eight offices located in Albany, Bend, Corvallis, Lebanon, Madras, Newport, Redmond and Sunriver.

windermerecentraloregon.com