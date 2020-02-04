COAR Releases Donation Application for Nonprofits

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® (COAR) will be accepting applications for donations from local nonprofits in two rounds due March 31 and September 11. The criteria for those applying consists of:

• Applicant must be a 501(c)3

• Priority will be given to smaller organizations that provide basic needs to the community, such as food, shelter, clothing and medical services.

• Political organizations/campaigns, religious activities, sports teams or individual activities are not eligible (religious organizations are eligible for community service programs).

• Funds must be used for programs and not events or marketing.

• Programs must take place in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson or Harney counties.

• A letter of recommendation from a COAR member.

Nonprofits can apply to be a monthly beneficiary from COAR meetings (application due March 31) or for an annual giving donation from COAR (application due September 11). The application for each is the same and nonprofits are encouraged to apply for both utilizing one application.

In 2019, COAR and its members of the Charitable Giving program gave to: Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, Central Oregon Council on Aging, Bethlehem Inn, Beulah’s Place, Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend, Camp Eagle Cap, Camp Fire Central Oregon, Central Oregon Aging of Central Oregon, Central Oregon Public Safety Chaplaincy, DAWNS House, Deschutes Children’s Foundation, Deschutes Pioneer’s Association, Education Foundation for Bend-LaPine Schools, Family Access Network, Family Kitchen, Family Resource Center of Central Oregon, Friends of the Children Central Oregon, Great Strides, Healing Reins, Heart of Oregon Corps, High Desert Food & Farm Alliance, High Desert Museum, Hunger Prevention Coalition of Central Oregon, In Our Backyard, Jericho Road, Kits for Kids-Prineville, La Pine Community Kitchen, Latino Community Association, Local Voter Project, Mosaic Medical, Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery, NeighborImpact, Oregon Adaptive Sports, PNW Adult & Teen Challenge, Central Oregon Campus, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oregon and SW Washington, Saving Grace, St. Vincent de Paul-Bend, St. Vincent de Paul-La Pine, Stroke Awareness Oregon, Sunriver Women’s’ Club, The Giving Plate, Thelma’s Place and Wonderland Express.

For an application and more information, please visit coar.com/about/community-involvement. Please contact Kim Gammond with COAR with any questions at kim@coar.com or 541-382-6027.

