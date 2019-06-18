COBA Announces 7th Annual Chefs on Tour Event

The Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) announces featured builders for the Seventh Annual Chefs on Tour, a preview of six homes to be on the Tour of Homes paired with local chefs in each home. This ticketed event will showcase these new construction homes in a premier networking event Wednesday July 10 from 4-7:30pm. This is a scattered site event, providing the opportunity to get a first look at the featured homes prior to the Tour opening.

Tim Knopp, executive vice president says, “We are proud to continue such a great event to preview premier builders as they showcase their hard work building housing for our community.”

The 2019 Tour of Homes will take place July 12-14 and 19-21; Friday 12-6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am-5pm.

Featured Builders on Chefs on Tour:

Structure Development NW (2 homes)

Salvesen Homes

Stone Bridge Homes NW

Pahlisch Homes

Curtis Homes

Featured Chefs:

Barrio

Chi

Solomon’s

Zydecco

Tickets $39 COBA members & $45 non-members

July 10, 4-7:30pm

Tickets are limited: coba.org or kellyb@coba.org