COBA Announces Builders’ Perspective Breakfast Panel

The Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) announces panel of builders to discuss challenges, obstacles and opportunities the builders of Central Oregon are facing in the current climate. This will be an opportunity to hear straight from respected builders regarding their opinions and experience in the industry with questions from the audience. Tim Knopp, executive vice president of COBA said, “We are proud to announce our elite panel for our second year in a row, this is a very important discussion that we need to have and it’s only fitting it is coming from our industry experts.”

“COBA represents the building industry and we are happy to provide the community with the opportunity to hear from a variety of expert builders who contribute to the economic impact of the area,” said Mandy Weidman, vice president of COBA. “You will hear from a mid-size builder, high end custom home builder, a top commercial builder and the largest residential builder in the region. As our community continues to grow it is important to understand the challenges of one the largest industries in Central Oregon. You will also hear from our Regional Economist, Damon Runberg, who will dig into local housing trends over the past several years and provide insight into where the industry is likely heading as we move into a new decade.”

Official builder panel:

Kelly Ritz – President, Stone Bridge Homes NW

James Fagen – Owner, Timberline Construction

Jeff Deswert – President, Kirby Nagelhout Construction

Steve Klingman- President, Hayden Homes

Special Guest & Moderator: Damon Runberg, Regional Economist

Tickets $39 COBA members & $49 non-members

March 5, 8-10am at the Riverhouse Convention Center

RSVP to coba.org or kellyb@coba.org