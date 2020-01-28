COCC Currently Seeks to Fill Two Budget Committee Seats

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is currently seeking individuals interested in serving on the college’s Budget Committee. There are two current openings, representing two different zones.

The Budget Committee consists of the seven elected COCC board members and seven appointed citizens representing the district’s geographic zones. Budget Committee members are board-appointed for three-year terms. The committee meets two to three times per year and recommends an annual operating budget to the board of directors. Budget Committee meetings currently scheduled for 2020 are on April 8 and May 13.

One vacancy represents Zone 4/5, which consists of most of the City of Bend, excluding five precincts in the north and northwest of the city. Precincts included are 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 25, 26, 27, 32, 33, 34, 44, 46 and 47. To see a map of the precincts, visit cocc.edu, search COCC board zones, then click on Bend region director zones and look at the area for Zone 4/5. The deadline for applying for this position is February 4.

The other vacancy is in Zone 7, which is southern Deschutes County, plus northern Klamath and Lake counties. This includes the La Pine area (precincts 23, 24, 39, 40 and 51); Sunriver area (precincts 16 and 38); the remainder of south Deschutes County (precincts 8, 10, 21, 42, 43 and 49) plus Klamath County (precinct 1) and Lake County (precincts 13 and 14). The deadline for this position is February 18.

Interested parties should send a cover letter and resume to: COCC Board of Directors, Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend, Oregon 97703 or e-mail to rparadis@cocc.edu. Please include your voter precinct in your letter.

For more information, contact Ron Paradis, executive director of College Relations, at 541-383-7599.

