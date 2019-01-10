COCC Seeks to Fill Board Seat for Bend

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is currently seeking individuals interested in serving on its board of directors for Zone 5. The deadline is Monday, January 14, 2019; preference will be given to individuals willing to run for a full term this spring.

Zone 5 includes most of the City of Bend (excepting precincts 1, 7, 11, 20 and 35 in the northern part of the City; a director zone map is viewable on the college’s website).

Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to Ron Paradis, executive director of College Relations, at rparadis@cocc.edu.