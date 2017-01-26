COCC Still Accepting Applications for 2017 Small Business Management Program

(Photo courtesy of Jim Wilcox, SBM Instructor)

COCC’s Small Business Development Center is still accepting applications for their popular Small Business Management program (SBM) that starts on February 8. This well-established, yearlong program offers a unique combination of one-to-one business advising and practical, hands-on classroom instruction customized to individual business needs. Participants will:

Develop a plan for sound growth or expansion

Understand their market and marketing plan

Plan for greater profit and returns for owners

Analyze their operations for better management

Here’s what a couple of participants have to say:

“This program is perfect for developed and motivated business owners”

— John Cook, Elite Forklift Services (SBM Year I 2015 & SBM Year II 2016)

“This program has truly opened my eyes to business, even 8 years after I started mine!”

— Dave Flier, Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro & Backstage Lounge (SBM Year I 2015 & SBM Year II 2016)

The SBM program is open to Central Oregon businesses that are at least one year old with at least one employee. Cost is $999 and classes start on February 8, 2017; instructor approval is required. For more information and an application form, call 541-383-7290 or go to http://www.cocc.edu/sbdc/sbm/.