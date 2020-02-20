COCC Students Host Forum for 2nd Congressional District Republican Candidates

The students of the US Government and Politics class at Central Oregon Community College in Redmond will host a Candidate Forum for all eight of the Republican candidates running for the 2nd Congressional District seat. The event will take place on Thursday, March 12 from 5-6:30pm at the Hitchcock Auditorium in Pioneer Hall on the COCC Bend Campus. Doors will open at 4:30pm and the event will begin promptly at 5pm.

The candidates who have confirmed attendance are Jimmy Crumpacker, Knute C. Buehler, Cliff Bentz, Jason A. Atkinson, David R. Campbell, Kenneth W. Medenbach, Mark R. Roberts and Jeff Smith. The Forum is open to the public; everyone is welcome, but there is limited seating in the auditorium. If you would like to get to know more about the candidates, this is an opportunity to do so and to ask questions.

