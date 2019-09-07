How to Cohabit Happily Ever After & Avoid Disputes

Whatever stage you are at in your relationship, making the decision to live together is a big move. It’s not unusual for people to fear that it will take the spark out of the romance, or worse, create tension and conflict where there wasn’t any. Why fix what’s not broken, right?

The hard truth is that living together can make or break a bond – and it can be the case that you run into trouble months or years down the line after choosing to be under one roof. Cohabitation disputes are common and stressful, but that doesn’t mean they are not unsolvable by any stretch of the imagination! You might just need to follow some simple steps to create the right, harmonious living environment for you and your better half.

What exactly is cohabitation?

If you are living together with your partner but you are not married or in a civil partnership, then you are cohabiting. Some couples opt for a cohabitation agreement which can be obtained through a solicitor, but with or without one, there is less paperwork and less legality than if you have legally tied the knot. It’s not always easy to transition from dating and seeing each other as and when you choose to, to being under the same roof. Without work and forward planning, this can lead to disputes between you and your better half.

Cohabitation disputes

Of course, it’s more than possible to live harmoniously with your partner for good. However, this doesn’t happen on it’s own – you have to organise certain things and plan ahead for that harmony to be achievable. What’s more, it’s good to be aware of the top cohabitation disputes so you can enter your cohabitation with your eyes wide open.

The biggest disputes which arise from living together include:

Finance management

Who pays the rent? Is the council tax shared? Who picks up the quarterly water bill or the expense of a broken boiler? It may sound obvious, but many couples don’t think ahead with these day-to-day, real life situations, and it can lead to disagreements. A large percentage of couples fight over money – so it pays (pun intended) to be one step ahead and organise this in advance.

Cleanliness & housework

You might be blissfully in love, but that doesn’t go to say you have the same ideas about tidiness and general housework. It’s a dull topic but it’s one you should bring up and organise before you discover issues further down the line. Not having a good balance can lead to resentment and conflict!

Time apart

Believe it or not, time away from each other can be a key to a happy bond! Living under the same roof can easily become too much and you can habitually fall into unhealthy routines. Even the most loved up couple in the world will experience strain if they live in each other’s pockets. Schedule time apart, have separate hobbies, and create a balance where you still have a chance to miss each other once in a while.

When cohabitation brings problems