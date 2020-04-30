Coldwell Banker Bain Announces Strategic Alliances with Curbio & Spade and Archer

Partnerships enable brokers to provide comprehensive concierge renovation and staging services to home sellers out of sale proceeds

Coldwell Banker Bain (CB Bain), a leading provider of real estate brokerage services throughout Washington and Oregon, and a market leader in home sales in 2019*, has forged strategic alliances with renovation and staging companies Curbio and Spade and Archer, in an effort to access and provide expertise that frees up brokers so they can focus on marketing and selling clients’ homes.

Unlike the ‘concierge’ options that other real estate brokerages and companies provide, where contractors are hired and managed by the broker, and in some cases sellers must pay for in advance or incur interest and fees, Coldwell Banker Bain’s partnerships enable brokers to hand over the project management for renovations and staging to experts, and home sellers pay services from their sale proceeds. According to various statistics, the need for key renovations and staging of older and dated homes is key to selling at list price or higher:

DIY projects don’t do it for most millennials, the largest buying real estate segment. A TD Bank survey found 78 percent of this group want houses that are move-in ready.

When staging a home , 22 percent of sellers’ agents reported an increase of one to five percent of the dollar value offered by buyers, in comparison to similar homes. Seventeen percent of respondents stated that staging a home increased the dollar value of the home between six and 10 percent.

Coldwell Banker Bain’s renovation alliance with Curbio, the nation’s leading pre-sale renovation company, transforms properties into move-in ready listings. Called Curated-powered by Curbio, renovations are performed 65 percent faster than the average contractor, and in all cases increase the value of the home. Onsite project managers handle the renovation from beginning to end, so that Coldwell Banker Bain brokers can focus on marketing the listing and managing the transaction, and sellers can focus on the next chapter of their lives.

The Spade and Archer Design Agency, has been providing home staging that is both aspirational and obtainable since 2009. Many of its home staging professionals hold design degrees, and combined, its creative employees have one hundred years of interior design and construction experience. Its team of design managers will provide clients with the highest quality design advice and project management available, and the company’s extensive library of eclectic furnishings and accessories brings out the best in homes of every style.

“Coldwell Banker Bain’s partnerships with Curbio and Spade and Archer allows our brokers to focus on what they do best: selling homes,” says Bill Riss, chief executive officer and owner of Coldwell Banker Bain. “Given data that tells us 75 percent of buyers are hesitant to purchase a home that needs work, we needed to address this and provide professional options that enable our seller clients to make enhancements and present their home for the maximum return. Both Curbio and Spade and Archer provide an expertise and modern approach to renovations and staging that aligns perfectly with our commitment to using contemporary tools that make selling a home enjoyable and successful. We’re adding value for our clients throughout the process of the home sale, enabling them to pay for these services after the home has sold, and providing helpful resources to our brokers — a win-win for everyone.”

*According to final 2019 statistics derived from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service data

coldwellbankerbain.com