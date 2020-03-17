Coldwell Banker Bain Ranks as a Top Affiliate in Coldwell Banker Network for 2019

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, has announced its 2019 year-end award recipients for numerous Coldwell Banker-affiliated company, office, team and agent categories in North America.

Bellevue, WA-based Coldwell Banker Bain has once again earned the Coldwell Banker Chairman’s Circle designation for outstanding performance in volume, ranking as a top network affiliate out of over 94,000 affiliated sales professionals in 3,000 offices across 43 countries and territories. The company achieved a total sales volume of nearly $6 billion in 2019.

In addition to the Coldwell Banker international network naming Coldwell Banker Bain to its Chairman’s Circle for outstanding performance again in 2019, it has also recognized its performance in top categories overall as follows:

#1 affiliate in North America for Adjusted Gross Commission Income

#1 affiliate by state, Washington

#1 affiliate by state, Oregon

#1 office in Washington State — Coldwell Banker Bain of Bellevue

#1 individual real estate broker in units closed in Washington State — Margo Hass Klein of Coldwell Banker Bain of Tacoma North — ranking #9 nationally and as the #1 individual Coldwell Banker Bain real estate broker in units closed in the City of Tacoma.

#2 individual real estate broker in sales volume in Washington State — Lisa Turnure of Coldwell Banker Bain of Madison Park — ranking #23 nationally and included in the International Society of Excellence recognizing top level of sales achievement worldwide. Additionally, the #1 Coldwell Banker individual real estate broker, in sales volume, in the City of Seattle.

17 Coldwell Banker Bain offices named to its International categories of President’s Elite, President’s Circle, Diamond Society and Sterling Society, representing Gross Commissionable Income of $400,000 to $120,000, respectively; and

16 offices throughout Washington and Oregon named to its Premier category, reflecting prestigious designation earned by sales volumes and commission.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with how our brokers performed again in 2019 and are honored by the Coldwell Banker network recognitions,” said Mike Grady, company COO and president. “It truly is a testament to their knowledge, expertise and reputation for excellence in servicing their clients,” he added.

A full list of the offices and their designations include:

International Office Designations

DESIGNATION CITY STATE/PROVINCE INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT’S ELITE – Award AGC – $11,000,000 Award Units – 1,000 Targets Top 3% Bellevue WA Capitol Hill WA Lake Union WA INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT’S CIRCLE – Award AGC – $7,000,000 Award Units – 700 Targets Top 5% Lincoln Square WA Bend OR Kirkland WA Mercer Island WA Tacoma Main WA INTERNATIONAL DIAMOND SOCIETY – Award AGC – $5,000,000 Award Units – 500 Targets Top 10% Bellingham WA Longview WA Lynnwood WA Redmond WA INTERNATIONAL STERLING SOCIETY – Award AGC – $4,000,000 Award Units – 425 Targets Top 15% Gig Harbor WA Lake Oswego OR Madison Park WA Vancouver East WA Vancouver West WA

Premier Offices

AWARD CATEGORY CITY STATE/PROVINCE PREMIER OFFICE GOLD – Award AGC – $160,000 | Award Units – 35 | Top 10% Bellevue WA Capitol Hill WA Lake Union WA PREMIER OFFICE BRONZE – Award AGC $90,000 | Award Units – 25 | Top 30% Bainbridge Island WA Bellevue WA Bellingham WA Bend OR Everett WA Gig Harbor WA Issaquah WA Kirkland WA Longview WA Lynnwood WA Madison Park WA Portland West OR Redmond WA

