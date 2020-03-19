Collaborating on PDF files in the cloud

Way back, internet users agreed that collaborating on PDF documents online was a no-go. But those days are gone. Nowadays, you need not develop a skillset or buy expensive software to collaborate with friends and co-workers in the cloud.

Chances are that you’re still figuring out the best way to collaborate on PDFs or just wondering how it’s done. Some people have given up on the idea, thinking that collaborating on PDF documents online is unproductive. However , we’re about to dispel this myth.

Google Drive as a collaboration tool

Google Drive is among the most popular online tools out there. Although people use it primarily as free cloud storage, it’s widely used as a collaboration tool as pertains to PDFs.

It’s a great cloud solution to collaborate with your friends or workmates that comes completely free of charge.

Google Drive has a built-in editor for documents, PDF files, images, and whatnot, as well as collaboration capabilities, including invites. We believe that going with Google Drive is your best option if you need to collaborate. If you have a Google account, you use it to sign in to Google Drive.

Smooth collaboration with Google Drive and Lumin PDF

A prominent PDF tool, Lumin PDF integrates with Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive. Since we’ve mentioned Google Drive already, we’ll focus on how to get the most from the Lumin PDF/Google Drive combo.

Lumin PDF can be authorized to modify attachments in Gmail messages. This functionality includes basic annotation tools with touch input support that helps you add your signature and do other things on your tablet or phone.

Lumin PDF is available on many devices and comes with productivity-boosting real-time collaboration capability, meaning that you will see the changes your team makes as soon as they are added to the document.

As a file owner, you can assign access rights for each team member. Lumin PDF enables you to create, save, and edit PDF files, as well as to use E-Signatures or sign PDF files directly.

Lumin PDF and Google Drive make a fantastic combo.

With Lumin PDF and Google Drive, file sharing becomes easy and straightforward.

All you need to invite other people for collaboration on your documents is their email addresses. Besides, documents can be shared via a private link for everyone who gets it to open, view, or edit the document depending on how the link is configured.

You can see which files you are sharing with others on the main view page.

To share your documents with Lumin PDF, just copy the link and send it to the people you need. Keep in mind that there’s a special key in every link’s tail so that each document has its unique identity and the person who gets the link can do only what they are authorized to.

Share links can be disabled—this way, you are switching to sharing with ‘Only people invited to this doc’. It means that only those you’ve emailed personal invites will have access to files. For every invited team member, you can set access rights to editing, commenting, or viewing.

Why collaborating on PDFs in the cloud is a big deal

The collaboration is a direction of choice for situations where productivity needs boosting. With Lumin PDF/Google Drive combo, PDF documents can be edited much faster. It puts the fun back into teamwork. And you don’t even need to get together physically to get your work done.

It’s much easier to annotate documents online rather than modifying them on one’s computer and send back and forth every time modifications are made. Doing it the old-fashioned way, you just waste your time and energy as well as impair productivity in the long run.

You can collaborate with Lumin PDF and Google Drive while working on projects for your company, institution, or group. Working as a team can be challenging when each member works remotely. Doing it in the cloud will speed up your workflow so that you deliver every job within the time expected.

Cloud collaboration on PDF documents has also helped many schools, colleges, and other educational institutions improve their teaching-learning process. Teachers can’t teach their students everything in their class, hence the need to monitor the progress and interact with the students after school. Annotations can help students understand the learning material, prepare for tests, etc. Imagine how quick learning can be if done this way.

Signing documents

Gone are the days when you needed to print and scan documents to put your signature on them. Collaborating with Lumin PDF and Google Drive, you can sign the PDF and send it back without having to print and scan it. This way you save a lot of time and money for whatever is important to you. This workflow can be applied virtually everywhere—if your business doesn’t use it, you are really missing out.

Keeping it simple

If you can simplify things, why not? With Lumin PDF, you can edit PDFs with no extra effort and annotate them to explain why you made the changes. Collaborating on PDFs has never been this easy.