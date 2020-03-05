Collective Pallet, a New Shared Storage and Warehouse Space, Now Open

(Dana Black, owner, Collective Pallet | Photo Courtesy of Dana Black)

Central Oregon business owners and entrepreneurs now have access to shared storage and warehouse space with the launch of Collective Pallet in Bend. This multi-client warehouse model allows tenants to store, package and ship product inventory from a shared location, while benefitting from volume discounts.

“We’re excited to offer an affordable solution to meet the storage and shipping needs of local businesses,” said Collective Pallet creator Dana Black. “We know that warehouse space can be scarce and expensive. Bringing tenants together under one roof and providing access to shared equipment, volume discounts and other services allows them the flexibility and space to focus on growth and development. It also provides a simple, cost-effective solution for those who are outgrowing their home or leased office space and don’t have the bandwidth to lease and manage an entire warehouse on their own.”

Black recognized the need for shared warehouse space and services in Central Oregon through her work as a start-up consultant. As she was helping clients identify needs and overcome barriers, the challenge of storage and shipping was a common theme. Having formerly served as chief operating officer for Bend-based companies Sudara, Inc. and Christy Designs, the parent company of Simply Baked, Black was able to leverage her expertise in shipping and fulfillment to create a shared warehouse solution.

“Central Oregon has embraced the concept of coworking space through amazing projects like The Haven and BendTECH. They are creating communities for innovators, entrepreneurs and small business owners and we knew it made sense to expand the shared space concept to include storage and shipping for product developers and distributors,” said Black.

In addition to providing storage space, Collective Pallet staff members are on hand during business hours to receive product shipments and support product assembly and packaging if clients opt to purchase those added services. Collective Pallet also specializes in sustainable packaging and can provide standard boxes and materials so clients can step away from ordering and maintaining an inventory of shipping supplies. According to Black, Collective Pallet also plans to provide space for product photography and shared workspace as the company grows.

“We just started in February and we already have clients moved in,” said Black. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide this option to our innovative Central Oregon neighbors.”

For more information about Collective Pallet, visit collectivepallet.com or follow on Facebook and LinkedIn.

collectivepallet.com