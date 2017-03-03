These Colleges in Oregon Have the Most Student Loan Debt

It has become increasingly important for high school graduates to look at the finances of a college education as much as the quality and character of the school. With an estimated $2,726.27 added to the national student loan debt load every second according to MarketWatch, student loans trail behind only mortgage debt as the largest type of debt in the U.S. The good news is that student loan debt is growing at a slightly slower pace than it has been in previous years. In part, this may be due to increased awareness of the pitfalls of borrowing too much to finance higher education.

Some schools invite higher student loan debt simply by their location; a few victims of location are colleges in Oregon. Cost of living, including rent or housing costs if living off-campus, can be significantly higher in and near city hubs like Portland than it is in less metropolitan areas of the state. Here are the six public and private colleges where graduates leave with the highest student loan debt load in Oregon.

Public Schools

Eastern Oregon University

Eastern Oregon University is located in La Grande, Oregon, and is one of seven state-funded universities in the state. In addition to on-campus programs, the school also offers a wide selection of online classes and online-only degree programs. It is also the public university with the highest average student debt upon graduation, coming in first on the list at $22,313.

Southern Oregon University

Southern Oregon University is a liberal arts college located in Ashland, Oregon. It boasts the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Business, the School of Education – and the number two spot on our list for public universities. In addition to its main campus, Southern Oregon University also offers classes at a satellite location in Medford. The average debt load of its graduates comes in at $21,519.

Oregon Institute of Technology

Oregon Institute of Technology, or Oregon Tech as it is colloquially called, is Oregon’s only public polytechnic university. Most of the programs offered are in the fields of engineering, health technologies, communications, and applied sciences – with many degree programs offered online. With an average graduate debt load of about $21,373, it is also third on our public school list.

Private Schools

Concordia University

Concordia University is a private Christian university located in Portland, Oregon. It offers eighteen majors across four colleges: the College of Education, the School of Management, the College of Health and Human Services, and the College of Theology, Arts, and Sciences. It also offers the highest student loan debt for any private Oregon college, coming in at $25,562.04.

Pacific University

Pacific University is located in Forest Grove, Oregon, only about a half-hour drive west from Portland. Although it was founded by the United Church of Christ, it now operates independently, although the school itself continues to be a member of the United Church of Christ Council for Higher Education. The average student loan debt load upon graduation is $23,764.

Corban University

Corban University is a small, Christian liberal arts college located in Salem, Oregon. The majority of its 1,200 students major in biblical studies, liberal arts, and professional studies. Until 2005, it was known as Western Baptist College, before changing its name to Corban College, and eventually to Corban University in 2010. Its students graduate with an average debt load of $22,953.

Statistics from this article were drawn from The Student Loan Report.