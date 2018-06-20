COLOR{FULL} Fun Run/Walk: Celebrating Longest Day of the Year

Color explosion to remember, honor and fight Alzheimer’s disease

Worldwide, an estimated 47 million people live with Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases, and it is the nation’s sixth leading cause of death. More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 65,000 individuals in Oregon, and this national number is estimated to grow to as many as 16 million by 2050. For individuals with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, every day is The Longest Day.

Held annually on the summer solstice, The Longest Day symbolizes the challenging journey of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Join Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village in raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research at The Longest Day Fun Run/Walk on the summer solstice — the longest day of the year — Wednesday, June 21. The ½-mile run/walk will take place on the beautiful Touchmark campus, located along the Deschutes River. The 5K run/walk loop starts and finishes at Touchmark and passes through Farewell Bend Park.

“We are so excited to host this second annual COLOR{FULL} fun run/walk that highlights the daily challenges of Alzheimer’s and honors those living with dementia,” says Anne Wilson, Touchmark Life Enrichment/Wellness Director. “Today, nearly every family is touched in some way by Alzheimer’s, and this event is a way for people to come together and honor their friends and loved ones and fight Alzheimer’s disease.”

The Color Explosion will occur at the end of the run/walk and will allow attendees to make a commitment through color to fulfill their promise to remember, honor, care and fight Alzheimer’s disease. The colors and what they represent are:

Blue: I have Alzheimer’s.

Yellow: I am supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.

Purple: I have lost someone to Alzheimer’s.

Orange: I support the cause and a vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

On The Longest Day, participants will do what they love — biking, hiking, playing bridge and more — to honor a caregiver, someone living with Alzheimer’s or someone lost to this devastating disease. Together, people will raise funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs.

Event Details

When: Thursday, June 21 at 3:30pm (Color Explosion at 4:45pm).

Location: Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village, Terrace Lodge Parking Lot, 19800 SW Touchmark Way, Bend.

How to register: Registration can be completed at Touchmark (19800 SW Touchmark Way).

Cost: $30 before June 21 • $35 day of event (includes T-shirt, barbecue dinner and entertainment).

Entertainment: High Street Combo with members from PRECIOUS BYRD begins playing at 5:30pm at the River Lodge