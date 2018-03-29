Columbia Bank Partners with Cascade Relays & Foundation to Support Central Oregon’s Largest Running Events

Cascade Relays and Columbia Bank announced Columbia Bank is partnering as a Spirit of the Cascades sponsor for the Bend Beer Chase, Cascade Lakes Relay and Cascade Trails Relay. Columbia Bank and Cascade Relays hold the same mission as a core value; support the communities they serve. A primary mission of both Cascade Relays, Cascade Relays Foundation, and Columbia Bank is to make a positive impact by focusing on personal relationships and building community in the regions where they operate.

Cascade Relays’ events feature not only the beautiful Central Oregon landscape but also the incredible people that make Bend and surrounding areas such vibrant, caring, and supportive communities. Columbia Bank is an integral part of these same communities which is apparent as they were ranked 11th on the 2018 Forbes list of best banks. “Columbia Bank financially serves and encourages growth in Central Oregon for families and business owners. This made the partnership with Cascade Relays and the Foundation a natural fit to continue serving our community together” stated Cascade Relays CEO, Scott Douglass.

Columbia Bank has made it their mission to dedicate themselves to be a local bank deeply rooted within their community. That is apparent through their annual financial support of a multitude of organizations as well as their own Warm Hearts Winter Drive that raised $220,365 and generated 6,542 items of winter gear and supplies benefitting over 58 local homeless shelters across the Pacific Northwest.

“We are here to support the community we serve, and there is no better way than to team up with Cascade Relays and the Cascade Relays Foundation. The customers and partners that we see on a daily, weekly, monthly basis are the team members we also see training, running, and having fun in these unique Central Oregon events.” stated Cory Allen, SVP of Commercial Banking at Columbia Bank.

Every year Cascade Relays through the Cascade Relays Foundation strives to increase annual grants in support of local charities and organizations. In 2017, over $65,000 was granted to 25 local charitable and community organizations from the Cascade Lakes Relay and Bend Beer Chase.

www.columbiabank.com • cascaderelays.com