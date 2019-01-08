Columbia Bank Raises Over $250,000 in its Record-Setting 4th Annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive

Columbia Bank announced that during its record-setting fourth annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive, $254,034 and thousands of items of warm winter wear and supplies were donated by customers, employees and the community to benefit more than 60 homeless shelters in the Northwest.

The campaign surpassed funds raised in the prior year by more than $33,000. In four consecutive winter holiday seasons, Columbia Bank has raised a total of $841,336 for the benefit of local families and individuals struggling with homelessness.

“This annual campaign is about making a significant contribution to combat the challenge of homelessness in Washington, Oregon and Idaho,” said Hadley Robbins, president and chief executive officer of Columbia. “Meeting our goal of $250,000 means shelters and other aid organizations will have resources and warm clothing for families and individuals struggling during our cold Northwest winter.

“Through our sister initiative, Warm Homes, launched in conjunction with Warm Hearts in November 2018, Columbia provided four $50,000 one-time grants to selected partner organizations – Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, SHARE, Shared Housing Services and Mary’ s Place . These exemplary organizations help those in need break the cycle of homelessness through warm, safe and sustainable housing.”

Duke Paulson, executive director for the Tacoma Rescue Mission, a local beneficiary of Columbia’s annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive campaign, commented, “On behalf of the Tacoma Rescue Mission and other partner agencies throughout the Northwest, I heartily congratulate Columbia Bank and their employees and clients for raising more money than ever to help those experiencing homelessness.”

