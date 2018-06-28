Commercial Solar Workshop Today at 2pm

Don’t Leave Money on the Roof

Join Solar Oregon’s free informational commercial solar workshop being held today, June 28 from 2-3:30pm at Worthy Brewing in Bend to learn more about the installing solar on your commercial rooftop. There will be networking, basics of solar, Q&A and lite bites will be served.

With the cost of a solar system roughly half of what it was five years ago, and solar panels producing more power per square foot and dollar invested, the cost of solar is well within reach.

Energy Trust of Oregon staff, technical experts and local solar installers will be present to answer your questions.

Registration appreciated: https://solaroregon.regfox.com/commercial-solar-workshop-bend.