Community Baby Shower for Babies of Bend Begins February 1

Soroptimist International of Bend is doing it again. For the 12th year, SI Bend will be gathering donations of clothing and essential baby and toddler items in our community. Making Bend’s babies warm and cuddly happens because of the generous community donations dropped into the SI Bend Community Baby Shower Baskets located, at businesses, around town, and by the various handcrafted items created by residents of area residential communities.

The 2017 SI Bend Community Baby Shower begins February 1 and runs through March 31. SI Bend is in partnership with the Deschutes County Department of Human Services who distributes the items to local families in need of clothing and basic baby care supplies. Last year’s collection was so significant that the Department of Human Services was able to share with other offices in the Tri-County area. This is truly spreading the warmth of the community to those who need it.

SI Bend has the cooperation of local businesses which place a baby collection basket in their retail space for the general public to drop off donated items such as new or gently used unwrapped baby clothing, diapers, blankets, hygiene items, bottles and pacifiers. These baskets cannot accept large items such as a used car seat.

Business locations of the Baby Baskets are:

BJ’s Quilt -20225 Badger Rd, Bend97702

Hopscotch Kids -1303 NW Galveston, Bend 97701

Newport Market – 1121 NW Newport Ave, Bend, 97701

QuiltWorks -926 NE Greenwood, Bend, 97701

Lovejoy’s Market -19530 Amber Meadow Dr, Bend, 97702

Jake’s Diner – 2210 US 20 Bend, OR 97701 5

Bella Studio Salon – 2150 N.E. Studio Road #6, Bend, OR, 97703

Riverbend Eye Care – 143 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr. #101 Bend, OR 97702

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate – 2762 NW Crossing Drive, Suite 100, Bend, OR 97703

SI Bend is very grateful for the beautifully handcrafted items donated by residents of local residential homes. Handmade items include knitted blankets, booties, hats and sweaters to baby sized quilts and more. Participating area residences are Aspen Ridge, Prestige High Desert, Stone Lodge, Touchmark and Whispering Winds.

For details, contact Soroptimist member co-chairs Arlene Hendrix at 541-617-0079 and/or Judy McLeary at 541-678-5203.

[Since 1943, Soroptimist International of Bend (SI Bend), has been providing 70 plus years of community support serving women and girls of Central Oregon. SI Bend is the longest, continuously running women’s service organization in Bend, OR, offering educational awards to local students, plus, supporting Bethlehem Inn, Head Start, Grandma’s House, Kids Center and more. Internationally, SI Bend’s outreach programs “Bras for a Cause” assists’ women rescued from human trafficking especially from the sex slave trade through the campaign “Free the Girls.” For more information, please contact www.sibend.org.]