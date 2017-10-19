Community Invited to Be Principal of the Day, November 2

11th annual event gives attendees and insiders look at education today

The Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools’ 11th Annual Principal of the Day will take place throughout Bend, La Pine and Sunriver area schools on November 2. During the informative learning event, community members and business leaders shadow local school principals for half-day with a wrap-up luncheon to follow.

Education Foundation’s Executive Director Michelle Johnson says the Principal of the Day event is a proven way for leaders in schools and the business community to share ideas and resources to support students. “By shadowing principals, community leaders sample a day in the life of public school principals and learn more about issues facing our public schools,” she adds. It is evident in today’s changing world of education for the 21st century that school principals lead completely different than ever, finding their role more like that of a CEO or small business leader and this event offers insight on issues facing our schools, students and teachers.

“Principal of the Day is a meaningful approach for schools to highlight the work they are doing and great way for community members to get a behind the scenes look at the school’s daily operations,” said Robi Phinney, principal of La Pine Middle School. The two-way experience is a critical first step towards increasing knowledge of and commitment to public education within the business and civic community; creating partnerships that can help increase student achievement and leveraging new resources for schools.

This year’s event is sponsored by D.A. Davidson & Co. If you think you have what it takes to be a “Principal of the Day” in a Bend-La Pine School, contact Michelle Johnson, executive director, Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools, 541-355-5660. They welcome your interest and participation.

