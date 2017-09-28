Community Loses Bob Eberhard, Prineville Native & Leader of Eberhard’s Dairy Products, to Cancer

Robert L. Eberhard (Bob), the familiar face and voice of Eberhard’s Dairy Products in Central Oregon, died at age 82, Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at his home in Redmond, ending his fight with cancer.

Bob Eberhard was born May 6, 1935 in Prineville to John and Nelda Eberhard. In 1953, Bob graduated from Redmond Union High School. He attended Central Oregon Community College before transferring to Oregon State University where he received a bachelor of science degree in business with a technical minor in dairy products. Bob was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.

Bob met his wife Kaye at OSU and they were married on July 3, 1958, for 57 years until Kaye passed away on March 25, 2016. They had two children:

Theodore Lee, who died in April 2011 from ALS and Holly Lynn Eberhard-Maloney, who survives. Also surviving are grandson James David (JD) Maloney, Jr. and two step grandchildren: Connor Flanagan and McKenzie Flanagan.

After graduating from OSU, Bob went to work for Del Monte in San Francisco and then Seattle. In 1962 Bob went to work for Dictaphone Corporation in Seattle. Bob and Kaye adopted their first child Theodore Lee and in August of 1964, Bob, Kaye and Ted moved to Redmond to join the family business with his father John Eberhard. In 1965, the Eberhard family grew with the adoption of their second child, Holly Lynn.

During that time Bob, joined with his two brothers, Jack and Richard, working together with their father and other family members, expanded the family business into what it is today. Currently Eberhard’s Dairy Products is a full service dairy operation, located in Redmond, employing over 50 people, with distribution throughout Oregon. It is currently operated by third generation family member, Mark Eberhard, Bob’s nephew.

Bob has created a lasting impact and legacy in Redmond, Central Oregon and State wide with his community service as a member and chair of the boards of St. Charles Health System and Central Oregon Community College. In addition, he served as a board member and president of the Redmond Chamber of Commerce and of the Redmond Executives Association and the boards of High Desert Museum, Redmond Development Commission, OSU Alumni Association and the Beaver Club. Bob was an avid Beaver supporter, rarely missing the Beavers’ home games. He was a member of the Redmond Presbyterian Church.

In the business world, Bob served on the board of the Oregon Dairy Products Commission, as a board member and chair of the board of National Quality Check’d Dairy Products Association. In addition, he served on the board of directors of a number of other businesses in which he owned an interest.

Bob is also survived by his brother Richard Eberhard, sister Mary Louise Barnes and many nephews and nieces.

Service information forthcoming, with Redmond Memorial Chapel, presiding over arrangements.

For additional details, please contact Eberhard’s Dairy Michelle Wobbe Eberhard’s Dairy 541-548-5181.