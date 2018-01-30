Commute Options Seeking Applicants for a Board of Directors Vacancy

The Commute Options board provides direction to the nonprofit agency promoting transportation choices in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties as well as in The Dalles. Lakeview and Klamath Falls. We also do employer outreach in a large section of eastern Oregon.

Commute Options encourages bicycling, walking, car and vanpooling, teleworking and riding the bus.

The board meets every other month on the fourth Thursday afternoon with some special meetings called as well. The new position would begin in this April. Board members are nominated and appointed by the current board members. Most meetings are held in Bend. For further information please call or email for a board roles and responsibilities description and application. To apply please email your resume and completed application to:

Jeff Monson

Executive Director

Commute Options

50 SW Bond Street, Suite 4

Bend, OR 97702

www.commuteoptions.org

541 330-2647

jeff@commuteoptions.org