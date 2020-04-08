Companies need to Get Creative because the Coronavirus is Threatening to Slow Down Pipelines

It can be very difficult to strike a handshake deal when you are not actually supposed to shake hands. It looks like the fact that live events can no longer go forward is impacting the tech scene because they are not able to attract new clients as efficiently as they once did. Tiffany Coletti Kaiser who is the EVP of Digital Remedy has stated that lead and even pipelines are going to be impacted and that this is certain. Of course, everyone’s in the same boat here which helps to level out the impact that it is having for now.

IMAGE SOURCE: Pexels.com

The Tech Industry

Remote work is very common when you look at the tech world. The coronavirus looks to be generating a huge amount of eCPMS for publishers. There is absolutely going to be some kind of slowdown, and this is especially the case for those who sell virtual goods. This will affect those who sell games and even utility apps as well. It’s important to know that there will be a point when the sales funnel starts to disappear. Events generate one-third of sales for companies such as AppLift and the company have not been in a position where they can attend any since January. Of course, only some industries are not going to be affected by this. Some of them include the online blackjack industry, as this is not reliant on a physical location.

Applift

Applift had employees which were due to meet up with some of the representatives from Publicis but then the planes were cancelled. The holding company then put out a memo saying that they were cancelling all of the in-person meetings that they had booked. In a way, this is testing the position of a brand in the current market. Some companies are hoping that their SEO and their general positioning is more than enough for them to remember what they are actually looking for in a partner. Applift, unlike others, are insulated if they ever have a dry spell. The company was acquired by Media and Games Invest in the year 2019 and this provides them with some degree of cushion, should they ever need it.

When you look at the sales targets, you will soon see that Applift set them quarterly. They are now playing it by ear but they have hopes for the future. Demandbase , who are a B2B company are in the same position. The sales team are on track to meet their quarterly goal since the pandemic began and they are being realistic in the fact that things might shift. They are trying to prepare to address any changes that might happen in the future.

Companies in some industries, which include home entertainment, teleconferencing and even the pharmaceutical industry can implement some thoughtful strategies right now as they are positioned to try and weather out whatever this virus has to bring. Right now, the only thing that a lot of businesses can do is look to the future.