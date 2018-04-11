Comparing a Native and Web App

There are two big reasons a company might have to decide between a native app and a web app. The first reason is if they’re planning to develop their own app. Beyond that, when businesses are introducing new technology for employees, they’ll often have to decide between a platform with a native app or a web app.

One specific example is expense software. Expense software requires a mobile app so that employees can keep track of their expenses while they’re on the road, so what are the differences between a company offering a native versus a web app?

What Is a Native App vs. a Web App?

First, it’s important to know the difference between a native app and web app. A native app is one that’s written in a programming language that’s specific to the platform it will be used on, such as an Apple or Android device.

A web app is written in web code, making it really similar to a website in many ways, but also interactive in the way that other apps are.

Flexibility

When a company is choosing a software solution that includes app capabilities, a web app can often be the best option regarding flexibility. A web app allows the organization to change the interface and even the functions of the app based on their own needs.

One example of where this could be helpful is with regulatory compliance.

There’s also flexibility in the sense that the full functions of a web app are available to all users, no matter what device they access it on. The experience is the same across all devices, which is important in a business setting.

Global Travel Support

Going back to the example of expense software, if a business has employees who travel internationally, they’re going to probably need a web app. A native app may have a different user experience depending on the device it’s being used on, as well as the network being accessed.

A web app, on the other hand, is within the browser, and it fully scales regardless of not only the device but also the network.

Speed and Functionality

While web apps have a lot of advantages, they’re not without downsides. First, of course, they require a browser to run, but they may also be slower than native apps. Web apps can be less interactive as well.

With that being said, in a business setting these factors aren’t usually very relevant. This would instead be more of a concern when developing an app.

Also with native apps, an internet connection isn’t required, which isn’t the case with web apps, so it is something to think about.

Security

Finally, security is a huge concern for pretty much all businesses, and in many cases, web apps can be more secure than native apps. In the example used above of expense management web apps, once someone leaves the browser, the information they were accessing isn’t able to be obtained from the device if it’s lost or stolen. When a web app is used for employees to access expense information, it’s gone with they close the window.