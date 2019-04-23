Cascade Business News
compass

Compass Points Quarterly Market Report Q1 — 2019

(Image | Courtesy of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services)

 Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers research more than 800 commercial real estate properties in Bend and Redmond quarterly to create a market report complete with absorption and vacancy rates in the office, retail and industrial sectors. The Compass Points Q1 2019 report is now available and includes a cover article by broker Adam Bledsoe with answers to some commonly asked questions about Oregon’s opportunity zones.

Read the Q1 Compass Points market report here.

compasscommercial.com

