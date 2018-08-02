What is the Competent Mortgage Adviser certificate?

If you’re looking to progress in your career as a mortgage adviser, the Competent Mortgage Adviser Certificate (CMAcert) could be the perfect qualification for you. This course is designed to help people develop their knowledge and skills in this specialist area of finance. To find out more about the qualification and to decide whether it may be the right option for you, keep reading.

Who’s it for?

Developed by training provider Simply Academy, the CMAcert is aimed at newly qualified mortgage advisers who want to enhance their expertise in their roles. In order to enrol on it, you must have completed the Certificate in Mortgage Advice and Practice (CeMAP) or an equivalent qualification. This is because the CMAcert is intended as a follow on course to CeMAP, helping people to gain confidence and become more effective in their day-to-day roles as mortgage advisers. You must also be aged 17 or above, have a good level of English and have access to the internet and a computer.

What topics does it cover?

The qualification is split into five compulsory units. The first is entitled ‘Finding Your Client’ and it focuses on the importance of attracting new clients on a continual basis. The second unit, called ‘Introduction & Information Gathering’, looks at the importance of holding structured meetings with clients and the skills you need to use in order to find relevant information to support the recommendations you make.

Unit three, ‘Agreeing Protection Needs’, explores important areas of generic protection including life cover, income protection, critical illness, house insurance and more. It also highlights the benefits of clients having a valid will in place. Unit four, dubbed ‘Mortgage & Protection Recommendation’, focuses on improving your ability to design and present packages to clients based on their specific mortgage and protection requirements. The last unit, ‘The Sign Up’, looks at the process of house buying and completing mortgage/protection application forms. After completing all five units, you’ll have a formal assessment involving a series of tests, activities and case studies.

What are the benefits of completing it?

There are a range of benefits associated with completing the CMAcert. Most importantly, it will help you to develop your skills, knowledge and experience, making you better and more confident in your role as a mortgage adviser. By demonstrating your ongoing commitment to learning and professional development, it could also increase your employability and help you to advance in your career.

As with any qualification, it’s important to do your research before you sign up to the CMAcert. By reading up on exactly what’s involved, you’ll be able to make an informed decision as to whether it’s the right option for you. If you do go ahead and complete it, you could find it starts a new chapter in your career and helps you to reach your goals.