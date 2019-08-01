Computerized Smart Gym Concept Debuts in Bend

(Photo | Courtesy of The Exercise Coach)

Bend resident Sheri Arapov introduced a high-tech fitness “smart-gym” (which mainly relies on computers and robotics vs. traditional equipment like weights, treadmills, etc.) to residents of the Bend area. On July 30, Arapov opened her first location of The Exercise Coach at 2735 NW Crossing Dr., Suite 102.

Outfitted with high-tech computerized machines instead of traditional equipment, The Exercise Coach offers highly personalized programs optimized for efficiency, resulting in only two 20-minute workouts per week that can’t be matched in effectiveness with even seven days a week of traditional activity-based exercise. The national franchise offers a unique, comprehensive approach to fitness designed to be the perfect fit for anyone, regardless of current fitness levels. The Exercise Coach combines bio-adaptive exercise technology with the guidance and encouragement of certified coaches. The studios create a dynamic exercise experience that blends personalized strength and interval cardio training in each session.

“As a senior marketing professional in the San Francisco Bay Area, I worked for companies in the high tech and financial services space such as Apple, E*TRADE and Visa, Inc.,” Arapov said. “After decades of being in the corporate world, I desired a change that would impact the lives of others positively and be fun. As a fitness enthusiast, The Exercise Coach was the perfect fit.”

Currently, more than 120 million Americans say they “know they need exercise and wish they participated more.” The Exercise Coach uses its technology to capture the more reluctant exercise consumer — people who are either too busy to spend a great deal of time at the gym, dislike the gym scene and/or are afraid of injuring themselves. Rather than use their proprietary technology competing with other gyms to court the most athletic people, The Exercise Coach offers privacy, convenience, personalization, efficiency and guidance to change the quality of life for people who are less familiar with fitness successes as well as providing whole effort strength and concentrated cardio for active individuals to continue to participate in the activities they enjoy.

Founded in 2000, The Exercise Coach began franchising in 2011 and currently has approximately 70 studios operating in 18 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Colorado, Arizona, Kansas, Texas, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Connecticut. Our goal is to see 100+ units open and operating in the U.S. by 2021. In addition, The Exercise Coach began its international expansion in 2017, opening a showcase studio in Japan, with an additional 50 units over the next five years.

exercisecoach.com • twitter.com/enjoystrength • facebook.com/theexercisecoach • exercisecoach.com/index.php/franchise/a-stronger-fitness-franchise