Conference in Bend Highlights On-the-Job Safety, Health

A two-day event in Bend will offer employers and workers a variety of opportunities to improve their skills at cultivating and maintaining safe and healthy workplaces. Topics include controlling hazardous energy, providing fall protection, interpreting safety data sheets, recognizing hazards and investigating accidents.

Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA), a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, is one of several partners presenting the September 18-19 Central Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Conference at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes.

On Tuesday, September 18, keynote speaker Kevin McCarthy – an author, trainer and coach who helps people discover their unconscious biases and make better decisions – will present “Welcome to the Blind Spot Zone.”

Using real-life stories and fun interactive exercises, McCarthy will inspire audience members to discover their own blind spots and to change their behavior in a way that increases their influence, strengthens their relationships and empowers them to make better choices.

“When we escape the blind spot zone, we become more self-aware and aware of others,” McCarthy said. “As a result, not only will our relationships, morale, and teamwork improve, we will also find ourselves more cognizant of how our decisions and behaviors impact the health and safety of ourselves and others within the organization. Heightened awareness saves lives.”

Other conference topics include:

-How safety culture develops and evolves

-Electrical safety and you

-Critical safety issues in marijuana manufacturing

-I’m on the safety committee, now what?

-What to expect from an Oregon OSHA accident investigation

-Confined spaces and lockout/tagout in breweries

Registration for the two-day event is $155, with an optional pre-conference workshop for $55. Attend any one day for $105. For more information or to register, go to https://safetyseries.cvent.com/central18.

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state’s workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, visit www.osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon’s largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.dcbs.oregon.gov.