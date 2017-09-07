Conference in Bend Puts Spotlight on Workplace Safety

A two-day event in Bend will offer employers and workers many opportunities to improve their skills at fostering and maintaining safe and healthy workplaces. Those opportunities include topics on everything from pinpointing workplace hazards and making safety committees more effective to implementing a solid hearing conservation program and exploring the fundamentals of fall protection.

Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA), a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, is one of several partners presenting the September 19-20 Central Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Conference at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes.

On Tuesday, September 19, keynote speaker Gary Norland, an electrician who survived being electrocuted by a 12,500-volt, 200-amp overhead power line, will present The Impact of an Injury: What are You Risking?

Norland, a husband and father, will seek to inspire attendees to reflect on the fact that, while dedication to a job should be a focus, it should never become more important than working safely. His presentation also will underscore the need to understand that a life-changing accident triggers a ripple effect that touches families, co-workers, and communities.

“A conference like this helps you understand safety is a choice you need to make every day,” Norland said. “When you attend my presentation, you will quickly understand how life can change in less than a second. And you will never be the same again.”

Other conference topics include:

* Tools for conscious leadership: Shifting out of drama

* Compliance elements of a lockout/tagout program

* Confined space: Elements of an effective program

* Machine guarding

* Electrical safety for non-electricians

* How training impacts safety

Registration for the two-day event is $145, with an optional pre-conference workshop for $50. Attend any one day for $100. For more information or to register, go to https://safetyseries.cvent.com/central17.