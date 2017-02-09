ConnectW to Feature New Rules of Social Media for Women

ConnectW, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting and supporting entrepreneurial women, will feature social media expert Kristy Sinsara speaking on The New Rules of Social Media for Women at its February 15 program. Sinsara is the author of How to Build Your Business Using Social Media, one of the most read (and used) social media training books for business owners.

She has worked with a variety of high profile actors, musicians, politicians, corporations and Fortune 500 companies, as well as over a hundred small businesses across the United States. She teaches clients how to use social media to enhance, build, create, and cultivate new and loyal customers, fans and followers. Echo Social Media is a social media and public relations firm based in Bend that is managed and operated by Sinsara and her team of social media ninjas.

ConnectW’s program will be held on Wednesday, February 15 from 5-8pm at Bend Golf and Country Club. The evening includes an hour of networking and business spotlights, followed by dinner and table talk and concludes with the speaking program. The cost is $25 for members, $40 for non-members, and interested women should go to www.connectw.org to register before 5 pm on Friday, February 10. After that time, a $5 late fee is applied and a seat cannot be guaranteed, as this program is expected to sell out.

ConnectW will be introducing its first nonprofit of the year—The Family Access Network (FAN). FAN’s mission is to ensure that children have access to basic need services. FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 10,000 children and family members in our community each year by linking children and families to critical basic-need services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school.

info@connectw.org

541-706-1684

www.connectw.org

ConnectW meets at 5pm on the third Wednesday of most months (except August and December) at Bend Golf & Country Club. Tickets are available online at www.connectw.org. Guests may attend the meetings twice without being a member, but the mix of business opportunities, networking, friendship and fun, makes ConnectW auniqueand valued organization by its women members.