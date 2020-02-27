Conscious Conflict Management Workshop for Parents Offered by RAISE Programs

RAISE Programs will be facilitating a workshop for parents, Conscious Conflict Management, at The Haven Coworking, on March 12 from 5:30-7pm. The two RAISE co-founders, former teachers, will provide parents with age-specific tools for their children, ages four to 12, to help them navigate conflict in a calm and proactive way. Children struggle to stand up for themselves, self-regulate and resolve conflict on their own. RAISE supports parents in explicitly teaching these skills to their children.

In this workshop, parents will learn RAISE’s 4 Step Process to Conflict Resolution, which they can bring home to use with their children. The four steps work for both child-to-child conflict and parent-to-child conflict. RAISE co-founders, Meredith Blunda and Erin Swanson, will teach empowering and empathetic language children can use when sharing their feelings and resolving conflict on their own. The workshop will also cover self-regulation tools for children, such as deep breathing exercises and creating a cool down space. Parents will learn tips for responding to a defiant child in a healthy way and have a chance for discussion with other parents in their community. Parents will leave the workshop with a packet of suggested activities they can try at home to proactively teach their children these skills before conflict happens. When children learn and practice healthy conflict management skills from an early age, they grow up to be empathetic communicators who stand up for their needs and resolve conflicts peacefully and productively.

RAISE Programs is a social emotional program for children and their families. RAISE runs workshops for families and develops products to support families in raising resilient, kind and open-minded children. The Conscious Conflict Management workshop is for adults only and is $20 per person or $30 per couple.

