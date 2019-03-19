Why You Should Consider Entering The RV Business  

You might be surprised to know a peculiar fact: RV sales have actually seen increases in spite of harsher economic circumstances. As we face potentially turbulent times and wage stagnation, it looks like many are turning to their own mode of transport and accommodation for vacations.

In a recent study, it was found that sales of RVs have actually been on the rise: In fact, one company saw a 65.8% increase in sales. This implies that people are willing to part with their disposable income for the sake of being in control of their own vacation.

The points below highlight the benefits of RV’s, and why it would be worth considering entering into this lucrative lifestyle trade that is enjoyed by so many.

Motorhomes allow for comfort

As mentioned in the above study, RVs are essentially a personalized house on wheels. This creates a great USP, as customers are able to keep to their own taste and home comforts while on the road. Essentially, people don’t have to sacrifice some of their personal conveniences. While this may seem like a small factor, it’s clearly enough for more and more Americans to shell out on motorhomes. For those who don’t have the immediate funds to pay for an RV outright, using specialist credit brokers to sort out finance options means they are still accessible.

Self-sufficiency is a bonus

If you’ve ever stayed in a posh hotel, you’ll know that paying for breakfast, using the gym and other amenities can rack up a considerable bill at the end of a stay. While a mini-bar can be a nice touch, bringing your own drinks (and not in miniature cans) is much more affordable. The self-sufficiency of motorhomes is perhaps one of their greatest selling points and appeals to the masses.

They are a worthy investment

Being able to head off at a moment’s notice is quite a liberating feeling. If you provide your customers with a means of avoiding pre-booking and sorting accommodation, with an investment to last for years to come, then it will likely garner results. RVs are also incredibly useful for families. Having all the facilities within arm’s reach of where a family is visiting is a massive bonus. It also makes catering much more affordable, as well as somewhere to store snacks and drinks for kids who need refueling during a day’s exploring.

Road trips aren’t just for the youthful

Many associate the idea of going on a road trip as being the activity of the young and free. However, it is increasingly popular among families who don’t wish to take small children on busy long-haul flights or shell out on an expensive city break. You can advertise your RVs as an all -rounder, for young and old to enjoy.

It would seem that families and solo-drivers alike are travelling self-sufficiently as a result of a mixture of finance and convenience reasons. While the idea of entering a line of business which requires such investment for your customers may seem daunting, the above points should highlight why it is such a popular choice. If marketed right and the benefits made clear, your RV business could see success sooner than you think.