Construction Safety Summit Coming to Central Oregon

The safety and health of workers in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction industries will take center stage during a two-day training conference in central Oregon.

Topics covered during the January 29-30 Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit will include ladder safety, excavation rules, electrical safety, construction-related health hazards, and elimination of fall hazards.

Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA), a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, is one of several partners presenting the 17th annual summit at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center in Bend. Those partners include the nonprofit Central Oregon Safety and Health Association.

The summit’s keynote speaker is Russ Nicolai, safety director for Snyder, a commercial roofing contractor with offices in Oregon and Washington. During his Jan. 30 presentation, “Changing One’s Perspective,” Nicolai will discuss how innovations can create successes in protecting workers and boosting company performance.

The summit also offers opportunities for attendees to earn continuing education credits through Oregon’s Construction Contractors Board and Landscape Contractors Board. Moreover, certification and re-certification will be offered for first-aid personnel and workzone flaggers.

The two-day summit’s other workshops include:

* Construction A-Z. This session reviews the many hazards found in construction and demolition, and the best practices — and requirements — for correcting them.

* General excavation safety.

* Electrical safety and you.

* Understanding and implementing the new silica standard for construction.

* Defensive driving strategies for central Oregon.

* Hand/power tools and personal protective equipment.

Registration for pre-conference workshops (Monday, Jan. 29) is $50. Conference registration (Tuesday, Jan. 30) is $85. Registration for the OSHA 10-hour training for construction is $140 for both days.

To register, go to https://safetyseries.cvent.com/summit18. If you have questions or need help registering, call the Oregon OSHA Conference Section, 503-947-7411.

About Oregon OSHA

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state’s workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, go to www.osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon’s largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.dcbs.oregon.gov.