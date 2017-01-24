Constructive Confrontation: Transform Relationships & Performance

On February 21 a forum will be presented by Dan Miller, an expert on organizational transformation and productivity improvement, focusing on productivity, safety and quality in the workplace.

Why Should You Come?

When managers, supervisors, and lead people do not provide corrective feedback, it breeds inconsistency and diminishes relationships. In fact, when performance issues go unaddressed, serious consequences result. Productivity, safety, and quality are negatively impacted, managers and supervisors lose their effectiveness as leaders, and the issues spread. Yet many leaders do not know the most effective ways to address performance issues.

This program will help you and your team learn to forge solutions from the heat of confrontation, allowing all parties to emerge with clear understanding and full integrity.

Dan Miller’s innovative strategies for Constructive Confrontation help teams:

 Reframe performance issues for lasting resolutions.

 Understand the personal and organizational consequences of failing to confront performance issues.

 Apply the constructive confrontation model to real-world issues.

 Create a culture where issues are addressed and the practice of accountability is a standard work practice.

This program helps create lasting results, including:

 More effective interpersonal relationships

 Employees who resolve performance issues quickly and move forward

 Improved business productivity

Speaker Dan Miller:

For more than 40 years, Dan Miller’s passion for organizational transformation has motivated audiences to lasting changes in safety, quality and productivity through improved communication and interactions. Dan uses highly effective results-based interventions and innovative follow-up strategies that focus on improving performance. Keenly perceptive and intuitive, Dan uses his expertise in personal development, organizational psychology, and leadership communication to create the shifts necessary to take you and your company to the next level of performance excellence. His work with CEO’s, top executives, managers, and supervisors help them become masterful leaders in every situation.

Earn credit! Credit approval pending for 4 SHRM-CP- and SHRM-SCP credits through SHRM and HR (General) recertification credit hours toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR recertification through the HR Certification Institute.

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Location: Hampton Inn & Suites | 730 SW Columbia Street in Bend

7:30 a.m. Registration check-in

7:45 a.m. Breakfast and Announcements

8:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Presentation

Register now! Register by February 16 online

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/constructive-confrontation-transform-relationships-performance-tickets

Registration

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Sponsored by : Sun West Builders

Location: Hampton Inn & Suites | 730 SW Columbia Street | Bend, OR 97702

Topic: Constructive Confrontation: Transform Relationships & Performance

Cost: $50 per person

Registration deadline: Thursday, February 16