Consumer Cellular Celebrates 3.5 Millionth Customer by Gifting $350,000 to the American Red Cross

(Photo | Pexels)

Consumer Cellular is celebrating its 3.5 millionth customer by donating $350,000 to the American Red Cross through the Disaster Responder Program.

“Each and every milestone we achieve provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate,” said John Marick, CEO of Consumer Cellular. “We are extremely grateful for our 3.5 million customers and our 2400 employees who serve them every day. This donation will support the American Red Cross and help fund and provide resources when natural disasters hit. We are honored to make this donation on behalf of our customers and employees who helped us achieve this amazing milestone.”

While natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and wildfires strike each year, the Red Cross responds to more than 62,000 disasters across the country. Generous contributions from Disaster Responder members, like Consumer Cellular, enable the Red Cross to provide disaster services to people in need of assistance at no cost and regardless of income.

“In the face of disasters, the generosity of Disaster Responder members like Consumer Cellular ensure the Red Cross can provide comfort and care to people in their darkest hours,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are extremely grateful for these proactive contributions because it enables us to respond immediately and compassionately when help and hope are needed most.”

Consumer Cellular has a long-standing tradition of celebrating its company milestones with the community, its employees and customers. In 2018, to celebrate their three-millionth customer, the company gifted $3 million, split between their employees and three charities, including Meals on Wheels, Providence Cancer Institute and Shriners Hospital for Children. In 2017, in recognition of their 2.5 millionth customer, Consumer Cellular donated 2.5 million meals to Feeding America. In 2015, the company donated $2 million dollars to the Knight Cancer Challenge in recognition of its 2 millionth customer. In commemoration of its 1.5 millionth customer, Consumer Cellular asked its employees to select three national charities who each received $150,000. Those charities included the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wounded Warrior Project.

ConsumerCellular.com • redcross.org