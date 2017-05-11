Consumer Cellular Employees Celebrate Major Milestone by Volunteering Together & Donating 2.5 Million Meals to Seniors / Families in Need

Consumer Cellular, the no-contract wireless provider ranked Highest in Customer Service among Non-Contract Wireless Providers, Two Times in a Row by J.D. Power, is making a donation to Feeding America that will provide more than 2.5 million meals* to families and seniors in need. The contribution is in honor of the company’s 2.5 millionth customer, and the employees who helped the company reach this major milestone.

To celebrate the donation, Consumer Cellular employees will come together on Saturday, May 13 from 11am through 5pm to volunteer at the Annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive in Bend. The company’s employees in Portland, Ore. and Phoenix, Ariz. will also come together to work at their local food banks. For over 10 years the company has volunteered together quarterly, donating more than 2,500 hours.

“On behalf of our employees and 2.5 million customers, we are thrilled to share our support with Feeding America,” said John Marick, CEO of Consumer Cellular. “Hunger is something that affects one in 11 seniors, some of whom are likely our customers. We hope this donation will not only provide meals, but also raise awareness for the important issue of solving senior hunger.”

“Every meal makes a difference to someone struggling with hunger, and Consumer Cellular’s donation of more than 2.5 million meals will make a significant impact for families and seniors,” says Nancy Curby, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships and Operations of Feeding America. This is an issue we can solve, and together with partners like Consumer Cellular, we move closer to realizing that reality.”

Consumer Cellular has a long-standing tradition of celebrating its company milestones with the community, its employees and customers. In 2015, the company donated $2 million to the Knight Cancer Challenge in recognition of its 2 millionth customer. In commemoration of its 1.5 millionth customer, Consumer Cellular asked its employees to select three national charities who each received $150,000. Those charities included the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wounded Warrior Project.

*$1 helps provide 11 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

Feeding America

Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. Together, we provide food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs in communities across America. Feeding America also supports programs that improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger.

Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular is a top-rated wireless carrier that provides no-contract cellphones and service plans primarily to those 50+. The company has been an AARP provider since 2008 and offers AARP members special discounts on service. Founded more than 20 years ago on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to the safety and convenience of cellular service, Consumer Cellular is privately held with more than 1,700 employees. The Portland, Ore.-based company utilizes the nation’s largest voice and data networks, which covers more than 300 million people – or 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular’s wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target, as well as direct to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. The company has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for eight years in a row. Consumer Cellular received the highest numerical score among providers in the J.D. Power 2016 V2 and 2017 V1 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Non-Contract Performance Studies. 2017 V1 study based on 3,275 total responses, 8 non-contract carriers, and measures the experiences of current customers who contacted their carrier’s customer care department within the past three months, surveyed July–December 2016. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.