Continued closure of SHARC

In a special meeting on March 16, the SROA Board of Directors unanimously approved the continued closure of the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center (SHARC) through Sunday, April 12. The closure includes ALL access to SHARC and the cancellation of all programs ane events.

The board also approved the cancellation or postponement of any non-essential committee/task force meetings as well as SROA/SHARC events occurring within the next few weeks.

In order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, health experts recommend creating “social distancing” from others for the next four to eight weeks.

“We can’t totally control all that goes on in Sunriver, but the goal is to lessen the exposure impacts within our own facilities,” said Keith Mobley, SROA Board President.

The following SROA/SHARC events have been cancelled and/or postponed:

March lifeguard classes are cancelled

March 25 Sunriver Job Fair is postponed

March 25 Teen Night is cancelled

April 4, Home Expo is postponed