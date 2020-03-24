Corporate Activity Tax Update Video, Presentation Available on Revenue Website

The Department of Revenue (DOR) has announced a pair of options for business taxpayers and tax professionals seeking updated information on the Corporate Activity Tax (CAT) in light of the suspension of the agency’s statewide tour last week.

A link to a video of the March 10 CAT update meeting in Ashland has been posted on the CAT page of the agency’s website. The video was recorded and produced by the Southern Oregon University Digital Media Center for the SOU Small Business Development Center.

In addition, the department has posted a copy of the presentation used in the update meetings.

Concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, led the department to suspend its statewide CAT update tour last week, causing the cancellation of meetings planned in Coos Bay, Lincoln City, Seaside, Portland and Keizer.

Business taxpayers and tax professionals who still have questions after watching the video and/or reviewing the presentation can send them to cat.help.dor@oregon.gov using the subject line “CAT video question.”

Information about the Corporate Activity Tax is available on the CAT page on the Department of Revenue’s website. Resources include:

A list of frequently asked questions.

A link to the CAT administrative rules.

High-level summaries of the rules and other topics to help with taxpayer compliance.

A link to the statutes governing the CAT.

Links to the email address for asking questions about the CAT and a separate email address to provide input on the administrative rules.

The page also includes an opportunity to subscribe to email updates about the CAT.

