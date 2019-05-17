How Corporate Executives Can Benefit From Therapy

After years of dedication, you have finally achieved the executive job of your dreams. While this likely means a salary boost, comfortable office, and an impressive line on your resume, a high-up position can also have some downfalls. Long hours, tight deadlines, and managerial responsibilities can cause stress, burnout, and other mental health issues.

Fortunately, you don’t have to handle the pressure on your own.

A trained therapist can provide the counseling you need to find satisfaction at work and peace of mind in life. While taking the leap can be tricky, you can only benefit from making your first appointment. Whether you are working with therapists in Manhattan or Silicon Valley, the following are just some of the reasons why corporate executives can benefit from regular counseling.

Cope with stress

Executive positions often involve long hours, draining responsibilities, and pressure to fit into a put-together image. You might have some stress management techniques, like exercise, family time, and lunchtime walks. However, it’s easy to push these activities to the side when work gets busy. Regular therapy sessions can force you to face your stress head-on and find stress management techniques that work for your schedule. And when a particular aspect of your career feels challenging, you can check in with your therapist and talk through the issue.

Preserve work relations

While you may be able to hide your overwhelm for a while, feelings of stress and frustration can eventually bubble up to the surface. This can make you irritable at the office, potentially leading to squabbles or upset employees. However, you can prevent any hard feelings by taking responsibility for your emotions. Your therapist can teach you ways to check in with yourself when you are feeling frustrated and let it out in a healthy way. Then you can manage your employees more calmly and communicate more effectively.

Avoid workplace burnout

Even if you are passionate about your career and industry, you could be susceptible to burnout. Some of the symptoms of workplace burnout include a lack of motivation, increased physical illness, difficulty sleeping, lack of desire to go to work, and a lack of energy. If you are experiencing these symptoms and aren’t sure where to start, a therapist can help you make a change. They can work with you to spot the aspects of your job that might need tweaking and help you set professional boundaries. Your therapist can also give you the encouragement to take a vacation or delegate essential tasks.

Manage depression

A quick rise to the top and long hours may put you at risk for depression, so it’s important to recognize when you might need help. In fact, some studies suggest that while the national rate of depression is about 20 percent, CEOs could experience the disease at more than double the rate. Executives might feel more isolated, miss time with loved ones, and simply lack the time to manage their mental health. However, regular therapy appointments carve out a time in your week to only focus on this aspect of your life. Your therapist can spot the signs of depression and make recommendations for treatment. By following their advice and sticking with your appointments, you can find more satisfaction from your job and overall life.

As a corporate executive, you are responsible for the operations of the company and the satisfaction of your employees. However, it’s essential to focus on yourself, as well. Your well-being creates a foundation for your career, helping you run the company more effectively. By seeing a therapist and prioritizing your mental health, you can increase your job satisfaction and overall quality of life. The balance of success and happiness will be well worth it.